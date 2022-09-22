Zelensky asks to grant Ukraine long-range weapons

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called to provide Kiev with air defense systems as well as long-range weapons and ammunition, according to his video address shown on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly.

He stressed that the country needed weapons, military equipment, ammunition, offensive weapons, longer-range weapons and defense systems, primarily air defense systems.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Kiev no longer expects Western partners to provide aviation, but still expects to receive air defense systems.