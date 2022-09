MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka has recently decreased sharply, but their accuracy has increased multifold, Gorlovka mayor Ivan Prikhodko said Wednesday.

"The number of shellings has dropped sharply, accuracy increased multifold," he said on Soloviev Live TV channel.

He noted that it usually takes two to three shells for Ukrainian forces to carry out a strike on a transformer substation, for example.