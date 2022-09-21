NATO doesn’t see changes in Russian nuclear posture — Stoltenberg

LONDON, September 21. /TASS/. NATO isn’t seeing any changes in Russia’s nuclear posture so far and is keeping a close eye on the situation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

NATO is in contact with Russia and is closely watching the country’s steps, he said at an online conference organized by Reuters. The military bloc hasn’t seen any changes in the Russian nuclear posture so far, but remains vigilant, he said.

Stoltenberg also said Russia would be unable to win in a nuclear conflict and Moscow would face unprecedented consequences if it used nuclear weapons.