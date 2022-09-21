No need for mobilization in Belarus — top security official

MINSK, September 21. /TASS/. The issue of a mobilization is not on Belarus’ agenda since the country's existing forces are capable of dealing with any threats, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich told journalists following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev on Wednesday.

"A mobilization is not for us, the people of Belarus and the country have already been mobilized. And we are certainly, God forbid, ready to fight back using the force and means necessary for this: with those security forces and peace-time personnel which are now carrying out tasks of national defense and constitutional order on our territory," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin backed a proposal by the Defense Ministry and the General Staff on a nationwide partial mobilization and signed the relevant decree. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said 300,000 reservists would be called up as part of the partial mobilization, and they would undergo all necessary training before being deployed to the special operation zone. Russia will only call up citizens who have served in the army and have a special military skill. Students and enlisted men won’t be mobilized. The Russian defense chief emphasized that the call-up is being carried out first of all to ensure control over the territories liberated during the special op.