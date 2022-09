DUSHANBE, September 21. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan is violating the agreement to pull out forces from the border, while hiding troops and military hardware in its border areas, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Kyrgyz side is giving a false image of pulling out troops and military hardware from the line of engagement while hiding those in near-border settlements of <…> the Batken region in Kyrgyzstan," the statement reads.