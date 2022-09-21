UK to update its defense doctrine, focusing on Russia, China — prime minister’s office

LONDON, September 21. /TASS/. The UK government will publish the updated version of its Integrated Review of security, defense, development and foreign policy, that will focus on alleged threats coming from Russia and China the UK Prime Minister’s Office said.

"To ensure the UK’s diplomatic, military and security architecture is keeping pace with evolving threat posed by hostile nations, the Prime Minister has commissioned an update to the Integrated Review," the office said in a statement, adding that the previous version of the document was adopted in March 2021, before Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine.

"The refreshed strategy will ensure we are investing in the strategic capabilities and alliances we need to stand firm against coercion from authoritarian powers like Russia and China. The update is expected to be published by the end of this year," the statement reads.

According to the document, the process to update the review will be led by Professor John Bew, the prime minister’s special adviser for foreign affairs and defense.

"By properly investing in defence, the Prime Minister will ensure that the UK maintains our position as the leading security actor in Europe, so that we are ready to stand up for peace, prosperity and freedom across the world - just as we have done in Ukraine," the premier’s office said.

According to the statement, Truss will make the announcement during her address to the UN General Assembly, due on Wednesday.

"Just as we are building a plan for growth at home, we are also developing a new blueprint for our engagement with the world," Truss is expected to say, according to excerpts from her speech. "We will build resilience and collective security - because they are vital for freedom and democracy. We will be a reliable, trustworthy and dynamic partner."

"This is a decisive moment in British history, in the history of this organization, and in the history of freedom," she is expected to say. "Together with our friends and allies around the world, we will continue to champion freedom, sovereign and democracy. And we will define this new era as one of hope and progress.".