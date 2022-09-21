Kherson’s chief asks Putin to support decisions made during referendum

KHERSON, September 21. /TASS/. The head of the Kherson Region's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Saldo, has requested Russian President Vladimir Putin to support the choice of the Kherson Region’s people expressed in the upcoming referendum.

"On behalf of the Kherson Region’s public and residents, realizing the centuries-long historic ties with the multinational people of the Russian Federation, in order to have our international status determined, we ask you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, to support the choice of the Kherson Region’s people on self-determination and becoming a part of Russia when the decision is made in the course of the referendum," reads a statement, posted in the regional administration’s Telegram channel.

On Tuesday, the Public Council of the Kherson Region requested Saldo to immediately hold a referendum on joining Russia, unanimously supported by members of the council. According to the council’s chairman Vladimir Ovcharenko, the decision was based on proposals and recommendations coming from local public organizations and individuals. The vote will be held between September 23 and 27.