Over 3,500 Zaporozhye residents already joined allied forces — official

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. More than 3,500 residents of the Zaporozhye Region have already joined Russian troops or militias of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) to take part in the special military operation, the leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement Vladimir Rogov has said.

"Over 3,500 residents of Zaporozhye are fighting on various fronts - in the people’s republics [of Donetsk and Lugansk] and in the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson," he told TASS on Tuesday, adding that the figure was "more than in any other post-Ukrainian territory."

In his words, an effort is currently under way to give a formal shape and structure to the movement and form a unit of Zaporozhye volunteers. "It will be a corps, judging by the size," he said.

Rogov stressed that participation has always been of purely voluntary nature.

"We have a five-year moratorium and we have already decided at the regional level that there will be no compulsory draft. Participation in hostilities will be purely voluntary," he said.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, said on Tuesday he had signed a decree to establish volunteer battalions in the region. According to the official, the enlistment of volunteers will start in the near future. Head of the Kherson Region military-civilian administration Vladimir Saldo has also spoken in favor of creating battalions of volunteers in his region.