PARIS, September 21. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron told the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly that he was ready to continue dialogue with Rusisa in order to restore peace.

"France has persistently spoken in favor of peace," Macron said. "To that end, I’m engaging in a dialogue with Russia."

The French leader stressed that he had maintained dialogue with Moscow before the start of the special military operation, and was set to continue bilateral contacts.

In his words, France sought to prevent the conflict in Ukraine and is now poised to use various instruments to restore peace in the region.

This year, Macron has had numerous phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his own estimates, the overall duration of those conversations exceeded 100 hours.

The latest conversation between Putin and Macron was held on September 11. During the talks, the Putin informed his French counterpart about the need to continue grain imports from Black Sea ports, with priority given to developing nations. He also said that regular Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) could lead to catastrophic consequences.