Hungarian top diplomat opposes isolation of Russia, expects to meet with Lavrov

NEW YORK, September 21. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto does not support the idea of international isolation of Russia and expects to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during the UN General Assembly in New York.

In an interview to the Hungarian television on Tuesday, the minister said he would be glad if other European ministers follow the suit and meet with Lavrov, too.

"I think that we can understand each other, bring our positions closer or try to convince each other only if we talk to each other," said Szijjarto, who released the recording of the interview via social networks.

In his opinion, history has already proven that "isolation can only lead to a disaster."

The Hungarian top diplomat said that after talks with Lavrov, he plans to meet with Chinese Foreign Minsiter Wang Yi and a number of his European counterparts.

"I will be glad if my European colleagues make use of this opportunity to talk to the foreign ministers of Russia and China, in order to bring us closer to resolving many difficult issues," Szijjarto added.

In his words, the issue of Ukraine "will be in the spotlight during discussions" of the UN General Assembly.

"I sincerely hope that European countries, the European Union, Brussels would at some point take measures that do not lead to escalation or continuation of the conflict, and would instead help to end it," he said.