Slovak Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over statement regarding WWI graves

PRAGUE, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Bratchikov was summoned to the Slovak Foreign Ministry on Tuesday in connection with a recent statement about the situation with the graves of soldiers from the Imperial Russian Army in the village of Ladomirova in the east of the republic, the ministry wrote on its website.

"Russian Ambassador Igor Bratchikov was summoned to the Slovak Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, September 20, in connection with a recent statement about the alleged desecration of the military cemetery in Ladomirova," it said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Russian embassy deliberately takes advantage of sensitive topics to "split the society and spread aggressive sentiment" in Slovakia. "The accusations of the alleged destruction of the military cemetery in Ladomirova have not been confirmed in any way," the Foreign Ministry claims.

A representative from the Russian Embassy in Slovakia has confirmed to TASS the fact that the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. Last Thursday, the embassy reported that during his working trip to the eastern regions of the republic on September 13, Bratchikov saw desecrated the graves of soldiers of the Russian Imperial Army who died in the battles of World War I on Slovak territory in the village of Ladomirova.