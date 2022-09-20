Zelensky’s spokesman says there will be no chances for diplomacy after referendums

KIEV, September 21. /TASS/. There will no chances for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine after referendums on the accession to Russia in the Donbass republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Ukrainian presidential press secretary Sergey Nikoforov said on Tuesday.

"There is a slightest chance for a diplomatic solution without referendums. After referendums, there will be none," he said in an interview with Ukraine’s Liga.net media outlet.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions will hold the vote on September 23-27.