Single polling centers outside regions to be organized for DPR, LPR citizens — LPR envoy

MOSCOW, September 21./TASS/. Single polling stations will be organized outside their regions for citizens of the Lugansk and Donetsk people's Republics (LPR and DPR) and residents of the liberated territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, LPR ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said on Tuesday.

"Now the decisions will be made when people with citizenship of the Lugansk People's Republic, the Donetsk People's Republic, the liberated territories (Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - TASS) - most likely these will be single centers - <...> [will be able to] come and vote (in the vote on joining Russia - TASS)," he said on the Evening with Vladimir Solovyov talk show on Rossiya-1 TV channel.