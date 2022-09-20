Nine DPR settlements shelled by Ukrainian troops during day — People’s Militia

DONETSK, September 21. /TASS/. Nine settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling by Ukrainian troops during the day, with more than 110 shells being fired, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Tuesday.

"During the day, according to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center, the enemy fire more than 110 shells from artillery systems of 155mm, 152mm and 122mm caliber, and 120mm mortars. Nine settlements came under shelling," he was cited by the People’s Militia Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, one dwelling house was ruined, 19 houses and two infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The DPR territorial defense headquarters reported earlier in the day that two civilians were wounded in shelling and two more were hurt after running into Lepestok anti-personnel mines dropped by Ukrainian troops.