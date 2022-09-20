Syria supports Russia’s efforts toward peace in Donbass — top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. Syria supports Russia’s efforts to establish peace in Donbass, Damascus’ position on all international issues is identical to Russia’s, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told TASS on Tuesday.

"The position of Syria on all international issues is identical with the position of Russia," he said. "We strongly support Russian efforts in Donbass and we condemn strongly the use by certain forces by Ukrainian leadership military action against the nuclear reactor (the Zaporozhye NPP - TASS).".