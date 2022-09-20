CSTO mission arrives in Armenia to assess situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. A mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, led by its Secretary General Stanislav Zas has arrived in Armenian to inspect the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and work out de-escalation proposals, the CSTO secretariat said on Tuesday.

"In line with the resolution of the extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, a mission led by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas arrived in Armenia on September 20. The mission includes representatives of the CSTO member states who are employees of the organization’s working bodies," it said, adding that the mission is tasked to "assess the current situation, prepare a report on the situation in the region to the CSTO heads of state and elaborate proposals on de-escalation" of tensions in areas on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The mission’s visit was preceded by a visit of the mission’s advance group led by Chief of the CSTO Joint Headquarters Anatoly Sidorov.