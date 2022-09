UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly’s high-level week has opened in New York.

The meeting will begin with speeches by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi. A general political debate will follow with government ministers and chief delegates taking part.

On Tuesday, speeches by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are due.