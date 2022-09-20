Zaporozhye’s first volunteer battalion will be made up of 240 people - region’s head

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region plans to put together its first volunteer battalion that will include 240 people who will receive military training before going to the front, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, said on Tuesday.

"We will create the first battalion in the Zaporozhye Region and it will include about 240 people - that’s the plan so far. It’ll have two companies," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

The official said the volunteers won’t be sent to the front right away as they don’t have military training.

Balitsky said that volunteers will be "defenders of their cities, first of all, from sabotage activities."

Earlier on Tuesday, Balitsky said that he had signed a decree to establish volunteer battalions in the region. According to the official, the enlistment of volunteers will start in the near future.