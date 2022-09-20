Kherson official hopes Moscow will agree to accept region into Russia

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Deputy Head of the Kherson Region’s Military-Civilian Administration Kirill Stremousov is hopeful that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a decision to accept the region into Russia after a regional referendum.

"I think that Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] will eventually sign a document granting our wish to become Russia’s full-fledged constituent entity," Stremousov told TASS.

According to him, the region’s authorities have launched consultations with Russian officials. "We are holding consultations, our administration is in contact with Moscow," he noted.

Stremousov pointed out that all territorial election commissions in the Kherson Region were ready to hold a referendum on joining Russia. "All the people will participate, everyone will come to vote. We expect a voter turnout of up to 80%," Stremousov added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kherson Region’s Public Council requested Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Vladimir Saldo to immediately hold a referendum on joining Russia. The civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics on Monday sent the same requests to the DPR and LPR heads. Saldo announced later that the Kherson Region’s administration had decided to hold a plebiscite.