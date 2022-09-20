Ukraine started shelling LPR more actively after referendum announcement — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have stepped up shelling of the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) following the announcement of the referendum on the republic's accession to Russia, the republic's ambassador to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, said on Tuesday during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

"We see an intensification [of shelling] now after the public demanded holding a referendum," he said.

Miroshnik noted that Ukraine and the West are afraid of the LPR legally becoming part of Russia. "Everyone understands perfectly well that when this happens, Ukraine and the West will no longer be able to tear off this part," he added.

The day before, the LPR Civic Chamber called on the republic’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, to immediately hold a referendum on accessing Russia. Later, the Civic Chamber of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) made a similar appeal to the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, and the People's Council.