Seven people, including three children, killed in Ukrainian strike on LPR — JCCC

LUGANSK, September 20. /TASS/. Seven people, including three children, have been killed in an artillery shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces of the Krasnorechenskoye settlement in the Kremensky district of the LPR, the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Tuesday.

"The LPR’s mission at the JCCC received information that on the evening of September 19, 2022, as a result of an artillery shelling of the Krasnorechenskoye settlement by the Ukrainian armed formations, seven civilians were killed, including three children (twins, a girl and a boy born in 2021 and a girl born in 2015). Two residential buildings were destroyed," according to the statement published on the mission’s Telegram channel.

According to the mission, today the Ukrainian army delivered strikes on the towns of Alchevo and Svatovo using US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, information on casualties and destruction is being clarified.