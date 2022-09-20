Armenia’s top diplomat affirms Yerevan’s readiness for normalization with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, September 20. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that Yerevan was ready for a peace settlement with Baku, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Blinken, Mirzoyan and Bayramov held talks in New York City on September 19.

"Minister Mirzoyan reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to be involved in the process of comprehensive normalization of relations," Armenia’s MFA said in a statement, highlighting the importance of immediate resolution of humanitarian issues.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, "Mirzoyan underscored that the Azerbaijani armed forces must be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the use of force or the threat of force is unacceptable, and international mechanisms must be introduced to prevent further escalations."

During the pre-dawn hours of September 13, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces had opened fire on some of the country’s settlements. Baku said it was responding to provocations by Yerevan. Azerbaijan later said a ceasefire agreement was reached but Armenia said that the shelling had continued. The Armenian Security Council convened an emergency meeting where a decision was made to ask Russia to use the provisions of the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and also to appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the UN Security Council.