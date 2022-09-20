LPR residents want referendum on joining Russia as soon as possible, says MP

LUGANSK, September 20. /TASS/. Residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have been asking about the timeframes for holding a referendum on joining Russia wishing it were held as soon as possible, a senior Russian parliamentarian told TASS on Tuesday.

On Monday, the LPR’s Public Chamber called on the republic’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, to organize a referendum on accession to Russia immediately.

"The decision by the [LPR’s] Public Chamber was prompted by a clear wish of all civilians living here. I have been here for almost seven months now, and wherever I held meetings over the past days, weeks and months, <…> the first question the people asked me was: ‘Why have you been delaying a referendum? Why don’t you give it a green light?" said first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky.

The parliamentarian praised the preparedness of the republic’s election system for a plebiscite. "A referendum can be called any day, the people will make it to polling stations in large numbers," Vodolatsky said. Such a referendum is likely soon, he added.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the LPR and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.