Brazil’s foreign minister to meet with Lavrov on sidelines of UNGA on September 21

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 20. /TASS/. Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, diplomats accompanying Brazil’s minister to the United Nations General Assembly session in New York told TASS on Monday.

Franca will also take part in Wednesday’s BRICS foreign ministerial meeting. Brazil’s top diplomat will meet with his counterparts from Bahrain, Belarus, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Serbia, Turkey, the UAE, and a number of other countries, as well as with Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Trilateral talks with India and South Africa, Brazil’s partners in the IBSA dialogue forum, are also on his agenda, as is a meeting with the foreign ministers from Brazil, Germany, India and Japan, the countries vying for permanent seats on the UN Security Council.