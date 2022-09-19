LPR expects feedback from Russia to its referendum initiative — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) is waiting for Russia’s reaction to the LPR Public Chamber’s call on the head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, to organize a referendum on joining Russia as soon as possible, LPR’s Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said on Monday.

"It is very important for us. We want to have a feedback, how it will be voiced and which steps will follow on the part of Russia. Knowing it, we will be able to speak about the procedure [of the referendum], i.e. what we will have to do to change the status of the Donbass republics from independent to republics of the Russian Federation," he said in an interview with the Soloviev Live television channel.

Earlier in the day, the LPR Public Chamber called on the republic’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, to organize a referendum on accessing Russia immediately. The Chamber stressed that this step will ensure the republic’s security and open up new possibilities for its revival.

Later in the day, the Public Chamber of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) issued a similar appeal to the republic’s leader, Denis Pushilin, and its parliament. Pushilin called Pasechnik to suggest the two republics synchronize preparations for the referendums.