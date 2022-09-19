CSTO mission hammers out proposals for de-escalation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, September 19. /TASS/. The CSTO task force has worked out proposals for de-escalation of tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the press service of the CSTO Joint Staff told TASS on Monday.

"A meeting was held today at the Armenian Defense Ministry on the results of activity of the CSTO mission’s advance group in Armenia. Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, who heads the advance group, briefed Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on the results of analysis of the situation in certain areas on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the main conclusions and proposals for relevant measures," the press service said. "There was a frank and constructive exchange of views. The worked out proposals are aimed at de-escalation of tension," it added.

After the meeting at the Defense Ministry, the group of the SCTO mission left for Moscow, the Joint Staff added.

On Tuesday, September 13, the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Council decided at an extraordinary session held as a videoconference to send a mission headed by Secretary General Stanislav Zas to Armenia. Moreover, it was decided at the meeting to set up a working group "consisting of the secretarial staff and members of the military of joint headquarters for constant monitoring of the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone." The advance group of the CSTO mission led by Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov arrived in Armenia on September 15.