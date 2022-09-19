427 civilians killed in DPR as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops since February 17

DONETSK, September 19. /TASS/. As many as 427 civilians, including 21 children, have been killed and 1,856 more have been wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (LPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops since February 17, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Monday.

"Over the 214 days of escalation, as many as 427 civilians, including 21 children, have been killed," it wrote on its Telegram channel. "A total of 1,856 civilians, including 131 children, have received various wounds."

According to the mission, 1,575 more people were wounded on territories that came over to the DPR’s control.

Since February 17, Ukrainian troops have shelled the DPR’s territory 9,651 times, firing 72,252 shells, including 246 Uragan and 10,489 Grad rockets. A total of 8,383 shells have been fired from 155mm artillery systems used in NATO countries. As many as 7,477 houses and 1,647 civil infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Following a dramatic deterioration of the situation in Donbass on February 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 24, Putin said that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.