UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and EU High Representative Josep Borrell had a meeting, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine, Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday.

"The Secretary General met with EU High Representative Josep Borrell," the spokesman said, adding that the sides discussed "regional and global" effects of the situation around Ukraine.

The sides also discussed the situation in Africa, the statement says.