Azerbaijani leader, US Secretary of State discuss situation in region, transport corridors

BAKU, September 19. /TASS/. The situation in the region and the opening of transport corridors were the focus of telephone talks between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the press service of the Azerbaijani leader said on Sunday.

"The sides stressed the importance of strengthening the ceasefire, ensuring lasting peace and stability and normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, including continuing talks on a peace treaty and opening transport corridors," it said, adding that the telephone call was initiated by the US side.