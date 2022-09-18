One killed in powerful earthquake in Taiwan

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, September 18. /TASS/. At least one person died and 79 people were hurt in a powerful earthquake in eastern Taiwan, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported on Sunday.

The quake 4damaged bridges, roads, buildings and infrastructure facilities. A cement plant worker died under the debris in Hualien County. Four people, including a woman and her five-year-old daughter were buried under the debris of a collapsed shop in the same area. It took more than three hours to rescue them.

Three more people were rescued from under the debris of the collapsed Gaoliao Bridge. Several people were hurt in the city of Taoyuan. Several railway cars went off the tracks in the Hualien County. Mudslides and rockfalls were reported in mountainous areas and hundreds of tourists were evacuated from there.

Electricity outages were reported from several settlements. According to thee authorities, the quake caused damaged to 72 school buildings.

A magnitude 6.8 quake struck eastern Taiwan on Sunday. Earth tremors were felt across the entire island. The epicenter was located 42 kilometers of the city of Taitung, at a depth of about seven kilometers.

Seismic activity continues, with dozens of aftershocks reported on the island.