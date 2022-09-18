Trash container area in Melitopol targeted by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. A trash container area was hit by Ukrainian troops in Melitopol, damaging nearby cars, Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the We Are with Russia movement, said on Sunday.

The Zaporozhsky Vestnik local news outlet reported earlier in the day that an explosion was heard in Melitopol.

"Ukrainian nationalists are so maddened by the cleanliness in Melitopol that they have decided to declare a war on trash containers! If you think it is a joke, you are wrong. A trash container area was ‘exterminated’ in Yaroslav Mudry Street. People who happened to be in the vicinity were laughing loudly when they saw that the Ukrainians had exploded a trash bin area. The Kiev regime has finally found a worthy foe, they said. The explosion damaged civilian cars parked in a meter of the area," he wrote on his Telegram channel.