Over 180 shells fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR during day - People’s Militia

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. More than 180 shells were fired by Ukrainian troops at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Sunday.

"During the day, according to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center, the enemy fire more than 180 shells from BM-27 Uragan and BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch systems, tanks, artillery of 155mm, 152mm and 122mm caliber, and 120mm mortars," he was cited by the People’s Militia Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, eleven settlements came under shelling. "Seven dwelling houses and five infrastructure facilities were damaged," he said.