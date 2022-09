KHERSON, September 18. /TASS/. An air-raid warning has been issued in Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region for the firth time during the day as Ukrainian troops began to shell the city again, the city’s military-civilian administration said on Sunday.

"Air alert sirens are heard in Novaya Kakhovka again, for the fifth time during the day. The air defense system was activated at 19:13 Moscow time. Two aerial explosions were heard," it wrote on its Telegram channel.