Death toll from Ukraine’s strike at Gorlovka up to five - territorial defense headquarters

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. The death toll from Ukraine’s strike at Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has risen to five, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters said on Sunday.

"The number of those killed in the artillery shelling of Gorlovka by Ukrainian troops has increased to five. Three civilians were wounded," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Gorlovka’s Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said earlier that three civilians were killed and five were wounded. According to Prikhodko, as a result of shelling, numerous damages to dwelling houses and civil infrastructure were reported.