Russian business delegation to arrive in Tehran on September 19 - ministry

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. A Russia delegation of representatives from 65 companies will arrive on a three-day visit in Tehran on September 19, Omid Ghalibaf, a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, said on Sunday.

"The Russian business delegation consisting of 100 people will begin talks in Tehran tomorrow (on September 19 - TASS). It is planned to hold around 750 business meetings during the three-day visit," he was quoted as saying by Mehr agency.

Apart from that, some ten more large Russian business delegation are expected in Iran be the yearend, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 15 that a large business mission was to be sent to Iran. He recalled that the first such mission had visited Iran this May.