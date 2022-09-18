Russian journalist wounded in LPR’s Svatovo as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

LUGANSK, September 18. /TASS/. A Russian journalist was wounded in the city of Svatovo as a result of shelling from a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher by Ukrainian troops, the mission of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

"As a result of shelling of the city of Svatovo with the use of a US HIMARS multiple rocket launcher (two M31 GMLRS rockets were fired), a journalist of the Federal News Agency was wounded. The Vatra hotel was ruined, seven one-storey dwelling houses and a retail shop were damaged," it said.