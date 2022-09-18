46 Kyrgyz nationals killed in conflict on border with Tajikistan - health ministry

BISHKEK, September 18. /TASS/. Forty-six people were killed in the armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Kyrgyzstan’s health ministry said on Sunday.

"According to the latest reports, ten more bodies of those killed were taken to public health organizations of the Batken region (in Kyrgyzstan’s south, near the border with Tajikistan - TASS). The overall number of those killed as a result of conflict in the Batken region stands at 46," it said.

According to the ministry, as many as 140 people were wounded.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. The Kyrgyz side said that on Wednesday Tajik border guards had penetrated into a border section near Bulak-Bashy in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region and "took combat positions." In response to a demand to leave the area, the Tajik border guards opened fire triggering a shootout. Several hours later, armed clashes were reported in the areas of Kak-Sai and Paksy-Aryk. On September 17, Kyrgyzstan’s Border Service said that the Osh section of the border cane under shelling. More than 140,000 people evacuated from Kyrgyz settlements located near the border. An emergencies situation has been declared in the Batken region.