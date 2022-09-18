At least 38 Tajik nationals killed, over 20 wounded in shelling from Kyrgyzstan - diplomat

DUSHANBE, September 18./TASS/. At least 38 Tajik nationals, including two servicemen, were killed and more than 20 wounded in the shelling of Tajik territory by Kyrgyzstan’s military with the use of heavy weaponry, Tajik Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Shokhin Samadi quoted preliminary data on Sunday.

According to the release, two servicemen were killed when a Tajik frontier post was shelled. "Thirty-six civilians have died and over 20 people have been wounded [since the start of the escalation of tensions]," the report said.