One civilian killed, another wounded as Kiev troops shell Donetsk at night - mayor

DONETSK, September 18./TASS/. A civilian was killed and one more was injures when Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk overnight, city Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"According to updated information, a woman born in 1952 was killed and a man born in 1978 was wounded in the shelling of the Voroshilovsky district during the night," the mayor blogged. "In addition, glass was broken in three apartment buildings and a dormitory. Two cars were destroyed and four damaged," he added.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, the Petrovsky district also came under fire, with six 152mmm caliber shells fired on it at 07:35 local time on Sunday.

On Saturday, seven people were killed and 18 were wounded as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops in the republic on Saturday.