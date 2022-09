BISHKEK, September 18. /TASS/. The number of Kyrgyz citizens killed in skirmishes on the border with Tajikistan earlier this week has risen to 37, the press service of the Kyrgyz emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

"In the course of the armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, a total of 37 citizens of the republic were killed, and 129 injured," the ministry said.

Earlier reports put the death toll at 24.