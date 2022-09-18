US Department of State urges Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to observe ceasefire

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The US Department of State calls upon Dushanbe and Bishkek to observe ceasefire along the common border, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said on Twitter.

"We are concerned by reports of clashes at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border," he wrote. "We urge both sides to adhere to the ceasefire and redouble efforts to restore calm through diplomatic means."

Tensions on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on September 14. According to the Kyrgyz side, Tajik border guards on Wednesday had entered the border area near Bulak-Bashy, the Batken district of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and "took combat positions." In response to the demand for leaving the territory, the Tajik border guards opened fire. A shootout ensued. A few hours later, armed clashes also took place in the areas of Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk in the Batken Region. On Saturday, Kyrgyzstan’s border guards for the first time said there had been a fire attack against the Osh Region. All of the previous incidents occurred in the Batken Region.