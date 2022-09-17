Child injured in Ukrainian shelling of DPR village

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. A child was injured when the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, the DPR territorial defense headquarters said.

"The armed formations of Ukraine injured a child in Nikolskoye," the authority reported in its official Telegram channel. "A girl born in 2014 was injured."

The Donetsk Mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported on Saturday that from 21:04 Moscow time to 21:17 Moscow time, or in less than 15 minutes, pro-Kiev troops had fired a total of 17 155mm shells at Donetsk. At 21:16, four shells of the same caliber were fired towards Makeyevka. According to a TASS correspondent in Donetsk, multiple blasts were heard in the city.

Later, the mission reported that at around 23:22, Kiev forces had fired four 155mm artillery shells, supplied by NATO, towards Donetsk’s Kievsky district. Furthermore, at 23:45, the Ukrainian troops fired three 152mm projectiles towards the city of Yasinovataya north of Donetsk.