Kiev troops start shelling Krasny Liman, Yampol in DPR

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine scaled down the activities of their sabotage groups near the city of Krasny Liman and the nearby settlement of Yampol, switching instead to artillery shelling of the area, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said on Saturday.

"The area of Krasny Liman - Yampol remains the most difficult zone," Pushilin said in a video address, posted on his Telegram channel.

"The adversary has now minimized the work of its sabotage groups there and switched to artillery shelling of those populated areas," he added.