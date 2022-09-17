Group of gunmen neutralized in center of Kherson Sat evening

KHERSON, September 17. /TASS/. Russian forces in Kherson have neutralized a group of gunmen who offered resistance, a spokesman for emergency services told TASS.

"A group of gunmen was identified. They offered resistance. Russian security forces promptly arrived at the scene and neutralized the criminals. There were no civilian casualties. By now the shooting is over," the official said.

On Saturday evening, shots fired with automatic weapons were heard on Ushakov Avenue in the center of Kherson. Also, several explosions occurred in the city. Presumably the Russian air defense was activated.

Since the evening of August 28, Ukraine’s army has been shelling several communities in the Kherson Region. Schools and social infrastructure were destroyed and homes damaged. A strike on the center of Kherson on Friday left 3 dead and 13 injured. One female victim later died in the hospital.