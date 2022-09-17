Baku hands over to Yerevan bodies of 32 Armenian soldiers

BAKU, September 17. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has handed over to Armenia the bodies of 32 Armenian soldiers killed during the aggravation tensions on the border between the two countries on September 12-14, Azerbaijan’s state commission for prisoners of war, hostages and missing persons said on Saturday.

"The bodies of the Armenian military were found in the territories controlled by the Azerbaijani side. Specialists from the military prosecutor's office carried out the necessary measures and examination. On September 17, the bodies of 32 men were handed over to the Armenian side," the news release says.