Kyrgyzstan’s security committee denies rumors its chief was taken hostage

BISHKEK, September 17. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security on Saturday dismissed rumors being spread on the social networks its chief Kamchybek Tashiyev was allegedly taken hostage in the Batken Region on the border with Tajikistan where clashes occurred earlier this week.

"The chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiyev is on the territory of the Batken region. He continues to coordinate the work of the relevant authorities and bodies of power for settling the situation. Rumors on social networks he has been allegedly taken hostage and not been seen by subordinates since September 16 have nothing to do with the reality. They are a mean lie," the statement reads says.

The security service urged the people not to believe falsehoods and warned of responsibility for their dissemination.