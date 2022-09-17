US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Armenia — news agency

YEREVAN, September 17. /TASS/. The speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia on a visit that will last till September 19, the Armenpress news agency said on Saturday.

During the visit, the speaker of the House of Representatives will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and other senior officials to discuss Armenian-US relations and the current security situation, the US Embassy in Armenia said in a news release the agency refers to.