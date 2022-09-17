Death toll from Gorlovka bombardment up to three, eleven injured - mayor

DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. The death toll from Saturday’s bombardment of Gorlovka by the Ukrainian military is up to three, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko has said.

Earlier reports said one was killed and nine wounded.

"Regrettably, the death toll is up to three. Eleven others were wounded," Prikhodko said on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the shelling, the fencing hall on Zhukovsky Lane and childcare center No. 57 were damaged.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian military thrice opened fire on Gorlovka with heavy artillery: eighteen 152-millimeter shells were fired.