MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. At least five explosions have been heard in Melitopol on Saturday, the leader of the movement We are together with Russia, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, Vladimir Rogov, has said.

"A series of explosions was heard in the city - at least five," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Details due later," he added.