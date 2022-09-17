Over 280 Azerbaijani troops suffer injuries in border tensions - Defense Ministry

BAKU, September 17. /TASS/. As many as 282 Azerbaijani service members and two civilians suffered injuries in tensions on the border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Forty-three of the injured troops returned to service after receiving first aid. Another 115 service members are considered to be in satisfactory condition, 102 are in fair condition, while 21 are in serious condition," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry added that one of the injured civilians had been taken to the hospital and the other one had received outpatient care.